‘Inquiry Found No Evidence Linking Me To Passport Kickbacks,’ Keith Schembri Claims

Disgraced former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri has said there is absolutely no evidence linking him to kickbacks for the citizenship-by-investment scheme, revealing a part of the conclusions of a recent magisterial inquiry.

Schembri, along with Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna, is currently under police bail because of the investigation which was opened after a leaked report by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) claimed Tonna transferred two €50,000 payments through Pilatus Bank to Schembri. All four have had their assets frozen.

Then-PN leader Simon Busuttil spearheaded the claims, launching the request for an inquiry in April 2017. Today, in court Schembri read a part of the conclusions which allegedly say that there is no prima facie evidence to issue charges on the issue.

“There is no proof, despite people saying so for years,” he said.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing, with Schembri claiming that the €100,000 was a repayment of a personal loan given to Tonna while the former underwent separation proceedings.

The loan was repaid through Willerby Trading, a British Virgin Islands shell company secretly owned by Tonna.

The same FIAU report also raised suspicions of the loan document presented to the bank to justify the payments after finding no trace of the original loan payment by Schembri to Tonna.

Schembri himself is subject to two other criminal inquiries.

The first involves another leaked FIAU document detailing how Schembri filtered over €650,000 to former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman in over 30 “suspicious transactions” between 2011 and 2015.

Hillman was also found to have deposited €225,000 in cash into his personal HSBC account between January 2011 and February 2016.

Schembri is also subject a magisterial inquiry over his involvement in the Panama Papers scandal, with particular focus on his role, as well as that of disgraced former Minister Konrad Mizzi.

Their Panama accounts are linked to 17 Black, the Dubai-based company owned by Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case.

A report by the FIAU found that 17 Black had received at least three payments – one of €161,000 from a Maltese local agent for the tanker supplying gas to the LNG power station and two separate payments amounting to €1.1 million through ABLV Bank by an Azeri security guard.

He is also under police bail for alleged trading in influence with Fenech.

What do you think of Schembri’s claim? Comment below