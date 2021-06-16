Inquiry Opened After Attempted Suicide By Female Inmate In Malta’s Prison 

A female inmate at Malta’s Corradino Correctional Facility has been hospitalised after a suicide attempt.

A statement from CCF confirmed that the woman was discovered in her cell this morning at 7.55am.

After on-site interventions from doctors and nurses inside the prison, the individual was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and is receiving further treatment.

Xarabank was the first to report on the incident, flagging possible concerns over maladministration in the prison.

In a statement, CCF said that the person was under constant psychiatric monitoring – and last had a visit on 3rd June – a few weeks ago.

In their report, the psychiatrist remarked that the person was progressing in their treatment and there were no risks of a suicide attempt.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident has been opened.

If you or someone you know needs to talk about their mental health, please call national support service 179. Alternatively, visit www.kellimni.com or Richmond Foundation’s OLLI.chat. to get in touch online.