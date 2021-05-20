Insta-Dealers Are Slowly Becoming A Reliable Source For Smokers In Malta… But There Are Risks

Lovin Malta spoke to one Maltese user, Patrick*, about his personal experience learning to love Insta-dealers.

Now, anyone in the scene has probably received friend requests or Insta follows from strange accounts seemingly offering an endless supply of quality drugs, requests that are generally ignored. However, more people have been answering them with no other choices left – and they aren’t really regretting it.

And – somehow – one of the most reliable sources for good weed in 2021 is from random accounts on Instagram and Snapchat.

As Malta’s black market for cannabis remains unstable, with droughts regularly hitting the scene, consumers in Malta are turning to more modern alternative sources.

“I’m a cannabis user who’s been smoking recreationally for the past three years. Throughout this time I’ve met and been through numerous dealers and have watched the black market evolve,” Patrick told Lovin Malta.

“When I started smoking in 2018 the weed market was stable and the prices were dirt cheap (€5 a gram), but quality of the product was mediocre at the very best.”

“This all changed right before the summer of 2019. Suddenly new (more expensive) better weed hit the scene and the cheap stuff slowly went away. At €20 a gram, I was hesitant – however I made the switch as I could roll far smaller joints and still get what felt like a greater high than before,'” he explained.

“In my eyes, ever since making this change, the stability never returned. Quality fluctuated, prices fluctuated as well as availability.”

Dealing with street dealers soon became more hassle than it’s worth, with most dealers trying to push low quality product… which opened a space in the market up to a new breed of dealer Patrick was ready to experiment with.

“I call them Insta-hustlers – pages would show up with some guy claiming to have a limited supply of good quality weed (usually marketed as being from Barcelona or Amsterdam),” Patrick explained.

“Since the end of 2019, these people have been my most reliable source of good quality weed,” he continued.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing with them either – like any classic dealer, they are always ready to push other types of drugs as well.

“The problem with these dealers is that in the weeks/months between the batches of weed they sell other drugs, namely prescription drugs, mostly bottles of codeine and benzos as well as cocaine.”

“This stuff is openly marketed on their Insta/Snapchat stories and buying it as easy as sending a message over an encrypted chatting service.”

And over the last few months, as Malta’s supply ran low once again, these hustlers have been working on overdrive.

“Prices have went from expensive to what I would consider abhorrent – and that’s if you can even find someone who has any left to sell. The thing is, they are now posting photos of rows upon rows of codeine bottles and Xanax blister packs, along with other miscellaneous pharmaceuticals.”

“In short, it’s now probably easier and less expensive to buy harder drugs than it is to buy weed.”