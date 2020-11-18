Intact Tomb Dating Back To Malta’s Earliest Settlers Unearthed In Żejtun

A tomb dating back to the Punic era was unearthed in Żejtun, adding another priceless clue to the rich yet mysterious archaeological past of Malta.

It was excavated by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, following its discovery in an archaeology monitoring exercise, as the plot is planned to be developed.

The millennia-old artefact was located close to other previously discovered tombs along Triq Tal-Barrani in Żejtun.

Luckily it was found intact and sealed, consisting of a rock-cut shaft, chamber tomb and a sealing slab. Inside, a skeleton together with some pottery vessels was retrieved, which archaeological experts will clean and study to try date the burial.