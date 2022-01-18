‘Integrity Matters’: Andrew Caruana Galizia Praises Metsola While Recounting Muscat’s Failed EU Aspirations

The son of a murdered Maltese journalist has taken a dig at a controversial former Prime Minister in the wake of Roberta Metsola’s historic appointment as European Parliament President today.

“Joseph Muscat’s actions led to my mother’s assassination and made his dreams of a top EU post delusional,” wrote Andrew Caruana Galizia in a new post.

“Roberta Metsola’s actions supported the campaign for justice for my mother and today made her the youngest President in the European Parliament’s history. Integrity matters.”

In late 2019, it was no secret that Muscat had his eye firmly fixed on a top role within the EU.