‘Integrity Matters’: Andrew Caruana Galizia Praises Metsola While Recounting Muscat’s Failed EU Aspirations
The son of a murdered Maltese journalist has taken a dig at a controversial former Prime Minister in the wake of Roberta Metsola’s historic appointment as European Parliament President today.
“Joseph Muscat’s actions led to my mother’s assassination and made his dreams of a top EU post delusional,” wrote Andrew Caruana Galizia in a new post.
“Roberta Metsola’s actions supported the campaign for justice for my mother and today made her the youngest President in the European Parliament’s history. Integrity matters.”
In late 2019, it was no secret that Muscat had his eye firmly fixed on a top role within the EU.
Muscat’s prospects of landing the job had taken a turn for the worse following intense lobbying by embassies and senior Maltese officials in European capitals.
In 2019, Muscat’s administration sparked animosity between himself and Metsola, the latter refusing to shake his hand during a European Parliament delegation meeting at Castille.
The moment was captured in a photo taken by Ben Borg Cardona.
Keeping true to her loyalty to freedom of speech, Daphne Caruana Galizia even had an honourable mention in Metsola’s victory speech:
“And, let me say, to the families of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Jan Kuciak, journalists killed for doing their job: your fight for truth and justice is our fight,” said Metsola.
