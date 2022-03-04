Internet Service Down In South Malta As Melita Fibre Cable Damaged

Any Melita customers located in the south of Malta may be experiencing serious internet connection issues after the company announced one of their fibre cables has been damaged.

Melita said the damage was “resulting in no service for our customers” and could take up to four hours to repair.

The following localities have been impacted: Birgu, Birzebbuga, Bormla, Bulebel, Delimara, Fawwara, Fgura, Għaxaq, Gudja, Ħal Far, Kalkara, Kirkop, Kordin, Marsa, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk, MIA, Mqabba, Paola, Qajjenza, Qrendi, Safi, Senglea, Smart City, St Lucia, Tarxien, Xgħajra, Zabbar, Zejtun and Zurrieq.

The company said its outlets in Paola, Tarxien, Għaxaq and Marsaskala have also been affected and are currently closed.

“We are working to repair the cable and we will keep you updated.”