Interpol Cancels Arrest Warrant Against Maria Efimova’s Husband Citing ‘Clear Political Context’, Manuel Delia Claims

While no documentation has been provided to support the claims, Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has uploaded a number of posts calling on the police to investigate.

According to Delia, Interpol found that the Cypriot company that had made the claims upon which the arrest warrant was based, was owned by a member of Cyprus’ Parliament, who is alleged to also be a close friend of the Cypriot president, and very active in passport trade.

The report is understood to have found that the case against Varnava was “predominantly political”, and a consequence of Efimova’s claims about former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

In a blogpost yesterday, activist-journalist Manuel Delia said that the international police agency’s decision was taken on the basis of a report by an authority within the agency that reviews such files.

Interpol has cancelled a notice for the arrest of Pantelis Varnava, the husband of Maria Efimova, who is wanted in Cyprus to answer for a number of alleged crimes.

“If it is true that it was discovered that Ali Sadri applied pressure on Malta and Cyprus for Efimova’s husband to be arrested, then…” read one of Azzopardi’s posts.

In a second post, he said that “had Malta been a normal country”, Muscat would have been called upon to give an explanation about “certain facts” that led to an arrest warrant being issued in relation to Efimova.

“Had the country been a normal one, where the police act on the orders of the Prime Minister, the Commissioner of Police would have called a press conference to inform the public on a matter of national importance days ago.”

In yet another post, he questioned the extent to which Muscat, former Pilatus Bank chairman Ali Sadr and passport scheme concessionaires Henley and Partners were involved in the attempt to have Varnava arrested.

According to Delia, Interpol noted that Cyprus had not provided it with enough information on what Varnava was being sought for.

Back in 2018, the Greek courts had thrown out a European Arrest Warrant issued by Malta against Efimova.

The claims have also appeared on the blog of Kenneth Rijock, who in recent years has taken an interest in Malta, primarily through his reporting of the US’ case against Ali Sadr.

He has made a number of extraordinary statements about public figures in Malta, and their affairs, though many remain difficult to prove.

Rijock has published what he claims are transcripts from the Interpol decision which appear to be similar to the claims reported by Delia.

He has promised to continue publishing more quotes from the report.

