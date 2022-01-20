Interview With Mother Of Murdered Chantelle Chetcuti Can Be Aired After Being Pulled, Court Rules

An episode of a Maltese discussion programme that featured the mother of a victim of femicide and domestic violence has been given the go-ahead to air after a court-order prohibited its showing. One TV’s Awla brought on Chantelle Chetcuti’s mother, Miriam Chetcuti, to be interviewed but the alleged murderer was able to halt the programme from being aired after filing a court application. However, this case has now closed with the court ruling in favour of the interview being aired.

Murder suspect, Justin Borg, complained that a short promo of the interview violated his rights and this is why the interview should not be shown, he argued. Consequently, Judge Anna Felice decided to preview the promo and in her ruling, Felice explained that none of Borg’s rights were infringed upon in any way. She said that, as it stands, the content of the episode is unknown and the mere fact that Borg is mentioned in the context of homicide does not mean that his rights were violated. During the ruling, the court hoped that the programme would be carried out with “total respect to human rights”.

Borg is accused of murdering Chantelle in a brutal incident that shocked the nation. Chantelle was killed in February 2020 in Żabbar, she was stabbed to death in public and a witness found her with a knife “sticking out of her head”. Borg is believed to be behind the murder, yet he was granted bail in October 2020 despite mountains of evidence, former domestic abuse reports and his own confession. Nonetheless, he has pleaded not guilty while the court appointed an expert to ascertain his mental health. The victim’s mother was set to be interviewed with questions remaining over the attack and the halting of the interview was met with public outcry that opposed the censorship of the media and the silencing of a woman who lost her daughter to the hands of domestic violence. Thankfully, the courts have made the decision to air the interview and give Miriam Chetcuti her voice and subsequently her power back. Do you think the court made the right decision?