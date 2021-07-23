Investigation Into Sliema Lido Brawl Involving Off-Duty Police Officer Launched

A police investigation has been launched into an incident that occurred in a popular Sliema lido on Tuesday that left one man hospitalised.

The man said the incident, which occurred at Medasia Playa during an event celebrating Colombian Independence Day, had escalated after staff and an off-duty police officer became violent towards him and his 18 fellow Colombians soon after they were asked to leave after music was ended on the night.

“Kindly note that an investigation into such cases is always initiated, irrespective whether they involve a police officer or not,” the Maltese police force told Lovin Malta. “Investigations into this case are ongoing and thus it would not be prudent to comment further at this stage.”