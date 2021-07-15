‘It Is Unacceptable’: ERA Investigation Opened Over Sewage-Like Sludge Being Pumped Into Baħar Iċ-Ċaghaq Sea

Malta’s Environment Resources Authority has opened investigations on what seems to be sewage being dumped into the sea of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

“As a matter of principle it is unacceptable to throw untreated waste waters in the sea. This alone infringes regulations,” a spokesperson from the Environment Ministry told Lovin Malta.

Footage sent to the newsroom showed brown sludge being pumped into a popular swimming spot behind the water park Splash and Fun.