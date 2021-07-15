‘It Is Unacceptable’: ERA Investigation Opened Over Sewage-Like Sludge Being Pumped Into Baħar Iċ-Ċaghaq Sea
Malta’s Environment Resources Authority has opened investigations on what seems to be sewage being dumped into the sea of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.
“As a matter of principle it is unacceptable to throw untreated waste waters in the sea. This alone infringes regulations,” a spokesperson from the Environment Ministry told Lovin Malta.
Footage sent to the newsroom showed brown sludge being pumped into a popular swimming spot behind the water park Splash and Fun.
A witness described the liquid as “toilet water from the Aqua Splash Park”. However, this is yet to be confirmed.
“They are literally killing nature,” he said.
The case has now been referred to ERA as the regulator to “investigate the matter and take appropriate action”. Officers are currently on-site assessing the situation.
