Ira Losco Clears Her Name After Being Accused Of Being Part Of Viral Street Fight Video

One of Malta’s foremost musicians has publicly cleared her name as rumours spread that she had been involved in a violent incident.

Ira Losco was left with no choice but to take to social media to clear the air after people suspected that she was involved in a local street fight that was captured on video.

The video showed two women from two separate cars, one a Mercedes, arguing and fighting near Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq late at night.

It escalated to the point where one of the assailants approached the Mercedes and started attacking the woman through the window.

The video has been making the rounds on social media, with some keen eyes picking up on the fact that the Mercedes’ number plate started with the letters ‘IRA’, and making the incorrect conclusion that it belonged to the renowned pop singer.