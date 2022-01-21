Ireland Scraps Most COVID-19 Measures Including The Vaccine Certificate

The Republic of Ireland has just decided to scrap the majority of COVID-19 measures that were in place, just days after England removed most of their rules.

The move is said to be attributed to the peak of the Omicron wave having passed, as well as the country’s high vaccine rollout.

As of this weekend, bars, restaurants and other establishments related to hospitality can return to a normal mode of operation.

Apart from that, the vaccination certificate will no longer be required upon entry, and the current 8pm curfew is also to be scrapped.

The social distancing requirements are also set to be dropped, as well as spectator limits for outdoor and indoor events.

