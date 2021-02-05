Isla Man Stabs Former Partner And Eldest Son At 1am Despite Protection Order

A Maltese man with a history of violence broke a court order to harass, threaten and even assault the mother of his children.

Kenneth Cassar, a 40-year-old who lives in Isla, had previously been imprisoned in 2017 after telling his former partner she should “get ready to be buried” in a police station in front of police officers.

The two have four children together.

A Maltese court had ordered Cassar to not go to Marsaskala, where his former partner lives, TVM reported.

However, he was found to have broken this order at around 1am Wednesday morning.

In the early hours of the morning, Cassar went to Marsaskala and approached his former partner’s apartment. He then became violent, hitting and damaging the front door of the victim’s apartment and harassing her publicly.

However, that’s not where Cassar ended. During the incident, he used a knife to allegedly attack the mother of his children.

He was able to stab her as well as her eldest son.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Astrid Grima, heard how Cassar’s assault left the mother and her son slightly injured. He was also accused of damaging her front door, harassing her and breaching the peace.

Cassar pleaded not guilty to these charges. He also pleaded not guilty to breaking bail conditions and recidivism. In light of this, he was kept in custody.

However, Cassar’s worrying history shows how often he has harassed the mother of his children.

Back in 2014, Cassar had been charged with attacking his then-wife and mother-in law with a screwdriver. He had also violated a protection order at that time as well.

In September 2017, another shocking incident had occurred in Paola. Two of the children were with their grandmother when they stepped outside to dispose of some waste. Cassar pulled up in his car and, using a screwdriver again, threatened the grandmother to hand over the girls.

He was able to grab one of his daughters off the street; however the other one was able to flee her father’s grasp and get help.

Police had to intervene and convince the man to give the girl back to her family. It was during this incident that Cassar then went to the police station and told the mother of his children to “get ready to be buried” in front of police officers.

What do you make of this shocking series of events?