‘Island Pornstar’ Launches Fitness And Healthy Eating Food Kiosk In Marsa

Jordan Grech, aka Mr Jewels, has launched a new healthy-eating outlet in Marsa.

“Nutrifit is providing Malta with the freshest, most nutritious and most value for money food on the island! Eat better, look better, feel better,” Grech said as he launched the kiosk this week.

Located in Triq Troubridge, Marsa, Grech wanted to launch a kiosk that provides filling and healthy dishes for people looking to get those gains or watch their weight. Using zero calorie sauces, the menu is split into three easy sections – protein, carbs and sides – for you to choose from.

Expect everything from salmon fillet with brown rice and a mixed salad to a 200g rump steak served with sweet potatoes and mixed vegetables. </strong.