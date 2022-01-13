‘Island Pornstar’ Launches Fitness And Healthy Eating Food Kiosk In Marsa
Jordan Grech, aka Mr Jewels, has launched a new healthy-eating outlet in Marsa.
“Nutrifit is providing Malta with the freshest, most nutritious and most value for money food on the island! Eat better, look better, feel better,” Grech said as he launched the kiosk this week.
Located in Triq Troubridge, Marsa, Grech wanted to launch a kiosk that provides filling and healthy dishes for people looking to get those gains or watch their weight. Using zero calorie sauces, the menu is split into three easy sections – protein, carbs and sides – for you to choose from.
Expect everything from salmon fillet with brown rice and a mixed salad to a 200g rump steak served with sweet potatoes and mixed vegetables. </strong.
Grech also wanted to focus on healthy drinks – they don’t serve any sugary carbonated drinks, instead focusing on power juices as protein waters.
He’s just launched but he’s already had a few celeb friends pop over for a bite, including singer Kevin Paul Calleja and rapper Owen Leuellen.
Grech had rocked the island when he went public with his and his former partner’s OnlyFans account, which led to a major discussion about sexuality on the island.
But now, he’s turning his focus to body fitness and the right food to go along with it.
“Everyone has seen the ‘pornstar’, now it’s time to show what I was always meant to be,” Grech told Lovin Malta.
