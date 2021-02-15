Israel Vaccine Study Shows Huge Drop In Symptomatic COVID-19 Cases  

Global vaccination leader Israel has reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 injections from people who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In the country’s largest study to date, health organisation Clalit compared 600,000 people who received both doses of the vaccine against a same-sized group with matching medical histories who haven’t yet been vaccinated.

Besides being 94% less likely to develop COVID-19 symptoms, the vaccinated cohort was also found to be 92% less likely to develop severe virus-related illnesses.

“It shows unequivocally that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study,” said Ran Balicer, Clalit’s chief innovation officer.

He added the data indicates the vaccine is even more effective two weeks or more after the second shot.

Meanwhile, researches at the Weizmann Institute noted a sharp decline in hospitalisation and serious illness among people aged 55 or older, the first group to be vaccinated.

Hospitalisations and serious illness were still rising in younger groups who began vaccinations weeks later.

