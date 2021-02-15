د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Israel Vaccine Study Shows Huge Drop In Symptomatic COVID-19 Cases  

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Global vaccination leader Israel has reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 injections from people who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In the country’s largest study to date, health organisation Clalit compared 600,000 people who received both doses of the vaccine against a same-sized group with matching medical histories who haven’t yet been vaccinated. 

Besides being 94% less likely to develop COVID-19 symptoms, the vaccinated cohort was also found to be 92% less likely to develop severe virus-related illnesses.

“It shows unequivocally that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study,” said Ran Balicer, Clalit’s chief innovation officer.

He added the data indicates the vaccine is even more effective two weeks or more after the second shot.

Meanwhile, researches at the Weizmann Institute noted a sharp decline in hospitalisation and serious illness among people aged 55 or older, the first group to be vaccinated.  

Hospitalisations and serious illness were still rising in younger groups who began vaccinations weeks later.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: Gozo Grab #6: Medieval Foundation's First Land Acquisition To Turn Into 150 Qala Flats

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?