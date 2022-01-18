‘Issa Daqshekk’: Adrian Delia Blasts Child Vaccine Ad Featuring Prime Minister’s Daughter
Nationalist MP and former leader Adrian Delia has criticised the health authorities for releasing an advert encouraging children to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is a sensitive issue and mandatory vaccines are already controversial,” Delia said. “However, using children to promote the vaccine when there is no science that puts your mind at rest whether they should take it or not is immoral. Enough is enough (Issa daqshekk). Fight the fear. Respect human freedoms.”
The controversial ad features five children, including Prime Minister Robert Abela’s daughter Giorgia Mae Abela, explaining why they got vaccinated.
“I got vaccinated so I can continue going to school and meeting my friends and because I don’t want my parents to worry about me,” Giorgia Mae says.
Other children explain that they got vaccinated so they can visit playgrounds and meet their friends while protected against the virus.
Children as young as five are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but only adults older than 18 can receive a booster.
The Health Ministry released its promotional video as new rules kicked in limiting entry to restaurants, bars and several other establishments to adequately vaccinated people.
