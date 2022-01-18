‘Issa Daqshekk’: Adrian Delia Blasts Child Vaccine Ad Featuring Prime Minister’s Daughter 

Nationalist MP and former leader Adrian Delia has criticised the health authorities for releasing an advert encouraging children to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is a sensitive issue and mandatory vaccines are already controversial,” Delia said. “However, using children to promote the vaccine when there is no science that puts your mind at rest whether they should take it or not is immoral. Enough is enough (Issa daqshekk). Fight the fear. Respect human freedoms.”

The controversial ad features five children, including Prime Minister Robert Abela’s daughter Giorgia Mae Abela, explaining why they got vaccinated.