WATCH: It Took CPD 500,000 Litres Of Water And 18 Hours To Control Marsa Scrapyard Blaze
Roughly half a million litres of water was required to extinguish a blaze which broke out at a Marsa scrapyard on Wednesday night, according to Civil Protection Department head Emmanuel Psaila.
The fire is understood to have started at some point on Wednesday night and took 18 hours to be brought under control. The road adjacent to the scrapyard, which was closed during the course of the investigation, was reopened at 6pm yesterday.
Psaila said that a total of 10 fire engines, including industrial ones recently purchased by the department, and 35 firefighters were involved in the operation.
@lovinmaltaofficialYesterday’s intense scrapyard blaze from a different angle 👀 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #news #CPD #marsa #luqa
Asked whether there was any information about what had caused the blaze, Psaila said that the Civil Protection Department was only involved in controlling the blaze. It would now be a magisterial inquiry or the police that would investigate further.
He explained that fires such as this one were difficult to control because of all the different sorts of flammable material one could expect to find in a scrapyard, including car air conditioning units, plastic, oils, as well as seats and other flammable materials.
In a statement yesterday, the Civil Protection Department thanked its volunteers as well as NGOs, district police, water contractors, the Water Services Corporation and Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency department for their assistance.
