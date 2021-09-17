WATCH: It Took CPD 500,000 Litres Of Water And 18 Hours To Control Marsa Scrapyard Blaze

Roughly half a million litres of water was required to extinguish a blaze which broke out at a Marsa scrapyard on Wednesday night, according to Civil Protection Department head Emmanuel Psaila.

The fire is understood to have started at some point on Wednesday night and took 18 hours to be brought under control. The road adjacent to the scrapyard, which was closed during the course of the investigation, was reopened at 6pm yesterday.

Psaila said that a total of 10 fire engines, including industrial ones recently purchased by the department, and 35 firefighters were involved in the operation.