It-Torċa Editor Can Return To Work After Union Print Lifts Suspension 

It-Torċa editor Victor Vella is expected to return to his job after a controversial suspension was lifted.

In a statement, the General Workers’ Union’s company Union Print Company Ltd – which runs the paper – confirmed that the suspension against Vella is no more.

“Following disciplinary proceedings against him over administrative issues, Union Print and Victor Vella discussed the issue and reached an agreement to end the suspension,” a company statement read.

“Victor Vella is therefore expected to return to work to continue carrying out his duties as editor, solely responsible for It-Torċa.”

Besides his role as editor of the Sunday paper It-Torċa, Vella had originally also been editor of the GWU’s daily paper L-Orizzont.

Although the GWU cited administrative issues, both Newsbook and MaltaToday reported that he was actually punished for articles which painted the government in a bad light.

His suspension proved extremely controversial, with the Institute of Maltese Journalists and writers’ lobby group PEN Malta both condemning it.