‘It Will Be Beautiful’: Architect Behind ‘Green Floriana’ Project Welcomes PL Election Pledge
An architect who has been working on a proposal to pedestrianise Floriana’s main road for the past eight years has welcomed the Labour Party’s electoral pledge to turn this plan into a reality.
“We’ve been pushing this for years and we’re extremely happy that it’s been taken on board,” Ian Camilleri Cassar from DHI Periti told Lovin Malta.
Camilleri Cassar said Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia already started consulting with the architectural firm some months ago.
“The government didn’t just take the project idea but we’re fully involved in it. We’re the project leaders for the proposal and we’re working directly with the government’s architects.”
“It’s still in its initial stages but it’s being worked on.”
The project will see Triq Sant’Anna, from the Lion Fountain to the War Memorial, completely pedestrianised, with gardens planted on a road that is currently extremely traffic-heavy.
It will allow people to walk freely from the centre of Floriana all the way to Castille, enjoying views of the Grand Harbour and the Three Cities as they do so.
Traffic will pass through an underground tunnel, starting from the Lion Fountain and ending at the War Memorial.
“It’s going to be beautiful and an amazing project for Malta,” Camilleri Cassar told Lovin Malta. “It could definitely serve as a model because it will covert one of Malta’s major roads into a pedestrianised street, and to the capital city no less.”
The Labour Party yesterday pledged to invest €700 million in environmental projects over a seven-year period if it wins the upcoming election.
Camilleri Cassar was interviewed about this proposal on Lovin Daily last year and you can watch it below.
Do you agree with this proposal?