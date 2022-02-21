‘It Will Be Beautiful’: Architect Behind ‘Green Floriana’ Project Welcomes PL Election Pledge  

An architect who has been working on a proposal to pedestrianise Floriana’s main road for the past eight years has welcomed the Labour Party’s electoral pledge to turn this plan into a reality.

“We’ve been pushing this for years and we’re extremely happy that it’s been taken on board,” Ian Camilleri Cassar from DHI Periti told Lovin Malta.

Camilleri Cassar said Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia already started consulting with the architectural firm some months ago.

“The government didn’t just take the project idea but we’re fully involved in it. We’re the project leaders for the proposal and we’re working directly with the government’s architects.”

“It’s still in its initial stages but it’s being worked on.”