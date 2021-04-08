‘It Won’t Happen Again’, ClubHouse Influencer Joao Coronel Pledges After Attending Illegal Party

“There is no excuse for my actions last Wednesday,” Joao said on Instagram. “I shouldn’t have attended the party. I genuinely regret what I did and I am aware that my actions were disrespectful.”

Clubhouse influencer Joao Coronel has issued a public apology after he attended a private party in breach of COVID-19 restrictions.

Video footage published online appears to show people celebrating a birthday party in an outdoor area. Coronel can be seen on the DJ decks, while fireworks can be seen lighting the skies.



“I can’t change what I did but I can assure you guys that it won’t happen again,” he continued.

Though Coronel forms part of Clubhouse Europe, the content house stated that the party did not happen on its premise following a police investigation.

However, ClubHouse Europe co-founder Zak Grech was also present at the party and issued an apology online.

Meanwhile, Coronel set the record straight on why he was there.

“I also want to clarify that I was not organising nor involved in the preparation side of the party,” he continued. “The video was taken out of context and used as clickbait for views by media outlets.”

“I was a guest invited by my manager to a birthday gathering, I know that it doesn’t make it any better but I just wanted to make it clear,” he said.

Coronel also jumped to the defence of his fellow Clubhouse members, appealing for people to not rope in those who were not involved in the party.

“The other members of the house were not involved! Stop hating on people that have nothing to do with the situation!” he said.