Italy’s Eurovision Winner Says He’s ‘Extremely Hurt’ Over Drug Allegations As Maltese Fans Continue Demanding Test

The winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 have opened about how hurt and disappointed they are feeling following the serious allegations they used cocaine during the show.

Having pledged to get tested when he returned to their home country, the singer of Italy’s Maneskin, Damiano David, said that he is feeling “seriously offended” by the claims and hopes the test results will “clear our name”.

The band won the song contest with a very strong 524 points garnered for their rock-inspired track Zitti e Buoni. They’ve denied using drugs of any sort, and have repeatedly shown how hurt and offended they feel seeing as the allegations hit social media as they were taking the stage to perform their winning track.

And though speculation over the potential drug use has been widespread, Maltese Eurovision fans went particularly hard on the claims.

One Maltese woman even set up a since-closed petition on Change.org, saying: “Drug test for Italian band as the lead singer was visibly leaning forward to the table and seemed [to be] snorting some form of drug.” Others have called for the band to be stripped of their win and even for a recount to take place.