Italy’s Eurovision Winner Says He’s ‘Extremely Hurt’ Over Drug Allegations As Maltese Fans Continue Demanding Test
The winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 have opened about how hurt and disappointed they are feeling following the serious allegations they used cocaine during the show.
Having pledged to get tested when he returned to their home country, the singer of Italy’s Maneskin, Damiano David, said that he is feeling “seriously offended” by the claims and hopes the test results will “clear our name”.
The band won the song contest with a very strong 524 points garnered for their rock-inspired track Zitti e Buoni. They’ve denied using drugs of any sort, and have repeatedly shown how hurt and offended they feel seeing as the allegations hit social media as they were taking the stage to perform their winning track.
And though speculation over the potential drug use has been widespread, Maltese Eurovision fans went particularly hard on the claims.
One Maltese woman even set up a since-closed petition on Change.org, saying: “Drug test for Italian band as the lead singer was visibly leaning forward to the table and seemed [to be] snorting some form of drug.” Others have called for the band to be stripped of their win and even for a recount to take place.
Malta’s Destiny placed 7th in the contest with the catchy electro-swing inspired Je Me Casse.
The band is set to undergo a drug test today.
The band has maintained that nothing illicit happened, and have pointed to their previous anti-drug message found in their work as evidence that they aren’t about that lifestyle.
Maneskin said a glass fell during the celebration, which is why David was looking down at the floor and the European Broadcasting Union, which organises the show, said that broken glass was found under their seating area after the show.
The band said; “We are really shocked about what some people are saying about Damiano doing drugs. We really are against drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, cause we got nothing to hide.”
What did Mr Italy just sniff off the table then? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/vCKl5XA6LV
— Rebecca Skelly 🌻 (@becckss) May 22, 2021
The EBU similarly seemed to support Maneskin, saying: “The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer”.
If you didn’t catch their winning performance, check it out below:
Do you think Maneskin have been treated fairly?