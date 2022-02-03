‘It’s Been A Tough Three Days For Me’: Kevin Paul Opens Up About Demotivation After X Factor Malta Loss

A popular Maltese singer has opened up about being eliminated from X Factor Malta during a recent heated sing-off.

“It’s easy to act as if everything is OK, in reality yes everything is, but I must admit it’s been a tough three days for me,” Kevin Paul Calleja said in a new post.

Calleja had fans and supporters across the island following his journey through X Factor Malta; however, a sing-off between himself and Timea Farr saw him sent off the show.

“I did cry and I do feel demotivated because when you do what you love you always want to be in your best form ever.”

“I do feel that this experience has taught me so much, but I do feel it hit me hard emotionally, however I wholeheartedly want to say a big fat thank you to all of you who have been constantly reaching out to check on my well-being. You have no idea how encouraging your messages and calls have been.”