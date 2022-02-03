‘It’s Been A Tough Three Days For Me’: Kevin Paul Opens Up About Demotivation After X Factor Malta Loss
A popular Maltese singer has opened up about being eliminated from X Factor Malta during a recent heated sing-off.
“It’s easy to act as if everything is OK, in reality yes everything is, but I must admit it’s been a tough three days for me,” Kevin Paul Calleja said in a new post.
Calleja had fans and supporters across the island following his journey through X Factor Malta; however, a sing-off between himself and Timea Farr saw him sent off the show.
“I did cry and I do feel demotivated because when you do what you love you always want to be in your best form ever.”
“I do feel that this experience has taught me so much, but I do feel it hit me hard emotionally, however I wholeheartedly want to say a big fat thank you to all of you who have been constantly reaching out to check on my well-being. You have no idea how encouraging your messages and calls have been.”
Only six singers – Lisa Gauci, Ryan Hili, Timea Farr, Ceci and Kriss, Cheryl Balzan and Drakard – are left in the competition, with the next live show set to take place on Sunday.
And in the wake of his elimination, Calleja remained positive.
“I’m not trying to sound dramatic because being eliminated from X Factor Malta is nothing compared to health issues, so as long as we are healthy life is great… but I genuinely appreciate everyone who’s been helping me get back on my feet.”
“I’m not posting this for pity, I do not want that nor do I need it, I simply want to show my gratitude towards the good people around, you are the reason why the world is so beautiful.”
“Thank you for caring, thank you for making me feel better.”
Timea Farr shared video of the sing-off, while saying it was “one of the hardest things I’ve had to do”.
You can watch the video below.
Have you been following X Factor Malta? Sound off in the comments below