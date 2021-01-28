It’s ‘Clear There’s A Problem At The Courts,’ Reforms Junior Minister Says After Youth Sentenced Eight Years Later

Malta’s junior Reforms Minister Rosianne Cutajar has reacted to a court case that saw a Maltese youth imprisoned because he handed over six ecstasy pills eight years ago.

The youth, Jean Dalli, is the son of European Commissioner Helena Dalli. He was sentenced to three months in jail, though the timeframe for an appeal is still open, after he was seen giving a bag of pills to a friend in Paola in 2013.

Without going into the merits of the specific case, Cutajar noted that leaving an individual in a legal limbo for eight years can never be “just”.

“When a youth is left in legal limbo for eight years over an act that occurred when he was a teenager, it’s clear that we have a problem in the courts. And I know that just like him, there are many others who pass through this martyrdom – for me, this is a system we can never call just,” she said.