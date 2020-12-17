‘It’s Europe’s Moment’: EU Announces Date To Begin Mass Vaccination Against COVID-19

We protect our citizens together. We are #StrongerTogether #EUvaccinationdays pic.twitter.com/6VxDumysBL

On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU.

All 27 EU member states will begin vaccinating their populations on 27th December.

“It’s Europe’s moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU,” she said.

That means Malta will start rolling out the vaccine on the 27th December starting with healthcare workers, elderly care home staff and residents, mental care home staff and residents and everyone over 85.

The second batch will include everyone over 80 and all other front-liners and the third batch will include everyone suffering from chronic illnesses, everyone over 70 and school and childcare centre workers.

The United Kingdom began distributing the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to its population last week. In the United States, the same vaccine started rolling out to high-risk healthcare workers yesterday.

Malta is set to receive 1.6 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine including BioNTech-Pfizer and five other jabs secured by the EU.

