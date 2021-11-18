‘It’s Impossible’: Doctors And Activists Hit Back At Absurd ‘Cannabis Poisoning’ Claims

Cannabis activists and a medical clinic have hit back at “unfounded” claims being made about cannabis as Maltese politicians debate legalisation in Parliament.

In a joint statement released by the Pain Clinic and ReLeaf, the organisations called for evidence to support some of the more extreme claims being made as the island decides if it will regulate cannabis, or leave it to the black market.

“We have never heard of children nibbling their parents’ grapevines or morning glory plants, so it comes as a great surprise that children would want to place a sticky and hairy green flower in their mouth to ingest,” they organisations said wryly.

“Since there is no THC in raw cannabis,” they continued, “it is impossible for a child or adult to ingest it in raw form and experience intoxication or require medical attention.” They then addressed the organisation behind the claims.

“Richmond Foundation, please provide peer-reviewed studies confirming ingestion of raw cannabis by home cultivation has been causing health emergencies. Unfortunately similar unfounded statements continue to stigmatise people who consume cannabis, especially parents, singled out as irresponsible.”

The organisations invited Richmond Foundation to take a “close look at the national statistics on the drug situation in Malta and find, somewhere nicely hidden, the ever increasing problem of abused prescribed medication”.

“These usually come in tablet form and constitute a direct hazard for accidental or intentional ingestion by children.”

Activists have been dealing with an increase in strange claims as Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici has been arguing for regulation of the plant in Malta.

“The main reason we’re legislating is because we really need to stop hurting people, objectifying them and making them pass though a disproportionate penal process,” Bonnici said.