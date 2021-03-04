‘It’s Like A Monster That Takes Your Identity Away’: Singer Claudia Faniello Opens Up About Her Battle With Bulimia

Maltese singer Claudia Faniello has opened up on national television about her struggles with eating disorders.

Speaking on TVM’s Popolin , the Eurovision contestant divulged her battles with bulimia and how it left a permanent mark on her life.

“It started when I was 12 or 13 years old. I’ve always described it as a monster that lives inside you or takes your identity away. It leaves you in solitude.”

“It was like I was another Claudia,” she explained.

Self-image was a major cause of her struggles, but Faniello added that there were several other factors that triggered her disorder and pulled her into a depressive state.

“At the time, I found refuge in bulimia. Even though I don’t act on it now, I always say, once a sufferer always a sufferer,” Faniello continued.

While she considers herself a survivor and a “success story”, relapses are always something to be aware of.

“I’m a success story but you remain aware that there can always be relapses. When you know yourself well, you can anticipate it when dark moments come along and that’s what is important,” she continued.

“Some manage not to have a relapse. I as Claudia am not that confident. It’s not physical it’s psychological – it stays with you,” she said.

“When you’re in it, you feel it’s bigger than you because at the moment it is.”

Around 5% of young people in Malta between 10 and 16 suffer from eating disorders according to a fresh study published in 2020.

That amounts to around 990 girls and 685 boys.

It was published by a non-profit Fondazzjoni Kenn għal Saħħtek which helps patients with eating disorders. Its director warned that they did notice an increase in young people seeking help for bulimia, anorexia and obesity in recent years.

Director Darleen Zerafa said that anorexia was the most common eating disorder in that age bracket.

Dar Kenn Għal Saħħtek can be reached by calling 2145 3690, by visiting their website www.dks.org.mt or finding them on Facebook.

