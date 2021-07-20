‘It’s Like How Nazis Treated The Jews!’: Maltese Teachers’ Union Head Blasts Mandatory Swabs For Unvaccinated

Employers forcing unvaccinated staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 bears echoes of how Nazi Germany had forced Jews to wear yellow badges with the Star of David, Union of Professional Educators (UPE) executive head Graham Sansone has warned.

“We’re against mandatory testing or mandatory vaccination, and this transcends into issues of freedom of association and constitutional rights,” Sansone told Lovin Malta. “We have a constitutional right of free choice, no one can force you to take the vaccine.”

Sansone spoke out after Malta Employers’ Association president Joseph Farrugia confirmed his association is advising companies that they can implement rules similar to the one drawn up by APS Bank – which will soon start required its unvaccinated staff to undergo a swab test every week, with any office hours used to get tested deducted from their vacation leave.

“It’s not a punishment on individual employees… the intention rather is to minimise the risk,” Farrugia told Times of Malta. “It’s in the interest of the health of all employees. The employer and employees all have the right to know the health risks to which they are exposed.”

“So it’s reasonable to ask the employees for a periodical swab test to determine whether they are infected or not.”