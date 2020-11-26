‘It’s Not Even A Hospital’: PN Raises Alarm About Converted St Paul’s Bay Home For COVID-19 Patients

Serious concerns about the level of treatment offered at a new St Paul’s Bay home for elderly COVID-19 patients have been raised by the Nationalist Party. Shadow health minister Stephen Spiteri told a press conference that some of his patients have complained to him about standards at Good Samaritan, which is named as a hospital but licensed as a long-term facility. “It’s unfair on patients and relatives for it to be called something it isn’t licensed as,” Spiteri said. “While it’s good that elderly COVID-19 patients are being isolated, there should be quality standards and care to guarantee the best treatment possible for them.”

PN MP Maria Deguara warned that Good Samaritan patients are being kept in small rooms, their beds not even two metres apart from each other, and with no access to telephones. “They’re completely isolated and we know that isolation can lead to depression.” Deguara also flagged how patients’ relatives have been forbidden from sending them food, even when they refuse hospital food, “with the excuse that it’s for COVID-19 reasons.” She also warned that many staff members cannot speak Maltese or English and said she received “unverified information” that some of them tested positive for the virus themselves.

Announced last month by Health Minister Chris Fearne as a “brand new hospital of a very high standard”, Good Samaritan takes in COVID-19 patients from elderly care homes to ensure they don’t transmit the virus to other residents. However, a couple of patients have died since it opened its doors and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed today that it’s actually licensed as a long-term facility, not a hospital. A relative of an 81-year-old patient who was recently transferred to the home has filed a judicial protest, urging the health authorities to move his aunt from Good Samaritan to Karin Grech Hospital. Citing a photo he received, Martin Micallef warned that patients’ beds at Good Samaritan are not even two metres apart and pledged to hold the health authorities responsible for his aunt’s health. What do you make of this?

