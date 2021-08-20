‘It’s Not True’: Maltese OnlyFans Content Creators React To Platform Potentially Dropping Explicit Material

The news that OnlyFans, a popular content platform famous for allowing nudity, would be banning sexual content that goes against their guidelines sent shockwaves across social media. Questions have arisen over whether the ban will include all sexual content, or just certain types (such as those filmed in public places or by unverified accounts) though the platform will still be allowing nudity in line with their terms and conditions. However, with international media treating the updated guidelines as an end to the platform, Lovin Malta spoke to four prominent OF content creators to see whether the updated terms will be changing anything in their future plans.

Thake, who recently got verified on OF, said she personally wouldn’t be affected by the changes as she didn’t upload nude content to the site. “I’m in the top 1.4% of earners without nudity, thankfully!” she told Lovin Malta. “I make sure I stick to my own personal boundaries.” However, she called out the discrimination content creators face online for using the platform. “This huge stigma of ‘OnlyFans is only for porn’ isn’t true,” she said. “The problem is the negative connotation surrounding the platform” “But it doesn’t stop me from doing my best to make it work for me and my future.”

Shyli Rose Lovin Meets: Shyli and Jordan, Island Pornstars Maltese rapper Shyli Rose and her Essex-born boyfriend Jordan courted major controversy when they went public with their sex life in a series of x-rated videos on content sites like OnlyFans. Lovin Malta met up with the self-titled Island Pornstars to find out more about this modern Maltese love story. Posted by Lovin Malta on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Shyli Rose, one of the island’s most popular OF creators, said the news was worrying other content creators on the island – even though she had been hearing rumours about this for a while now. “It’s not true though – these things have been going around for years. It’s fake news for attention,” she said. She noted a number of key international creators had reached out to OF themselves, who told them: Regarding your concern related to the explicit type of content being posted, we confirm that it is allowed on our platform, and we never heard of such type of content being removed from the website. “OF told us that if they did go ahead with a total ban on explicit content, they would be the first to inform each and every one of us before they share with the news.”

Emily Jones View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily 🌺 📍Malta🇲🇹 (@miss___jones) Similarly, Emily Jones wasn’t too concerned, saying that even if it did happen, content creators would just move to another platform. “I’d say that OF is a pretty controversial/hot topic at the moment and every so often there are some storylines which get spun a bit out of control (we’ve seen this before for example when there was a huge leak reported which had everyone in a panic, nothing much came of that in the end).” “I have yet to see a proper statement from OF about this, so until I do I’m not sure it’s anything worth stressing over.” She noted that considering the high demand for this kind of content, there will always be a safe platform online to provide it.

Grech felt that there wasn’t any need to ban the content, especially since the site is “well-organised” and secure. “I honestly think it will affect other creators a lot more than me. I still have the solo account but I’m also focused on doing private events now,” he said. However, he felt that if OF did ban this material, they’d stand to lose a lot of money, besides halting a revenue stream for fringe workers. “I mean let’s face it, if creators now went on to teach cooking or how to play poker, we’d never get that level of attention or revenue,” he ended.

