It’s On! Neil Agius Sets Off On Historic World Record Swim Attempt

Neil Agius has officially kicked off his world record swim from the Italian island of Linosa to Malta in a swim that is expected to take 50 to 55 hours.

Following bad weather forcing last-minute changes to the plans of swimming from Tunisia to Sicily, it was announced that Agius would continue to aim for breaking the current world record which sits at 124.4km in a non-stop swim.

Throughout his swim, people will be able to watch it live as Malta’s living legend makes the historic swim.