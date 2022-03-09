It’s The Little Things: Environmentalist Stumbles Upon Pebble Tribute To Ukraine In Golden Bay
As families and individuals across Malta send donations and supplies to Ukrainian families fleeing impending war from an advancing Russian army, one tiny message of support has appeared overnight on a popular Maltese beach.
Idyllic Golden Bay may be worlds away from the scenes coming out of Eastern Ukraine, but someone clearly wanted to send a message of public support to the beleaguered country by creating a large ‘UKRAINE’ and a love heart out of pebbles and stones atop the beach’s sand.
Environmentalist Cami Appelgren shared images of the message, saying: “Sometimes you stumble across these acts of empathy”.
Supplies are being collected and sent from multiple sites across Malta as efforts on the island ramp up in solidarity with Ukrainians.
From transit vans to airplane deliveries and even YouTubers repeating ‘Stop War’ for four hours, Malta’s responded in myriad ways as shocking footage comes out of Ukraine.
