It’s Time For Negotiations, Not Street Protests, Bernard Grech Tells People Angered By Grey List
Addressing people angered by Malta’s FATF greylisting, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the way forward is one of national discussion and not public protests.
“I speak to the thousands of people out there who are angry, including people who are angry at the entire political class,” Grech told a press conference today. “Some people want us to be out in the streets protesting, but right now we need to get everyone around the negotiating table so we can face this challenge together and strongly.”
“So long as Malta is on the grey-list, it won’t be the Prime Minister or myself who will suffer, but the people of Malta. Therefore I won’t just say the PL government is to blame, everyone knows it is, this is a time to see how we can move forward together.”
Grech reiterated his call on the government to set up a national task force with the goal of seeing Malta return to the FATF white list, criticising the government for “ridiculing” the offer.
The Opposition leader also urged the nation to “elevate politics to a level of maturity” in this crucial period.
“Unfortunately, as you saw with your own eyes and heard with your ears, there are still politicians who think that cheap political tit-for-tats for the crowds are the type of public consumption that will help the country.”
“This certainly cannot be the way forward. Maltese people are worried, especially when they see a Prime Minister who is still in denial and trying to cover up the problem.”