It’s Time For Negotiations, Not Street Protests, Bernard Grech Tells People Angered By Grey List

Addressing people angered by Malta’s FATF greylisting, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the way forward is one of national discussion and not public protests.

“I speak to the thousands of people out there who are angry, including people who are angry at the entire political class,” Grech told a press conference today. “Some people want us to be out in the streets protesting, but right now we need to get everyone around the negotiating table so we can face this challenge together and strongly.”

“So long as Malta is on the grey-list, it won’t be the Prime Minister or myself who will suffer, but the people of Malta. Therefore I won’t just say the PL government is to blame, everyone knows it is, this is a time to see how we can move forward together.”