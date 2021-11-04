‘It’s Time To Speak Up’: Maltese Filmmakers Hit Back At ‘Disgraceful’ New Film Awards As Industry Divisions Revealed

Filmmakers across Malta are banding together as they call out the newly-announced Malta Film Awards as “scandalous” and “disgraceful’ – with some threatening to boycott the event.

The backlash comes amid allegations of certain productions given funding over others, the new festival replacing the beloved artistic Valletta Film Festival as well as the revelation that the one-night awards ceremony is set to cost €400,000 when the entire annual budget for the Screen Malta Film Fund is €600,000.

Filmmakers took to social media today in a rare moment of public criticism aimed at the Malta Film Awards, hinting at action in the near future.