‘I’ve Lost Count’: Yet Another Car Pulled Up From The Sea Near Cirkewwa During Clean-Up

The volunteers this morning descended on Cirkewwa for their annual cleanup at Paradise Bay.

“Lost count of the number of cars removed from South Quay, Cirkewwa,” read a post uploaded to Raniero’s Adventures’ Facebook page.

Another car has been removed from the sea near the Cirkewwa ferry terminal, during a clean up by NGOs Zibel and Raniero’s Adventures together with the Malta Tourism Authority.

Unfortunately, the coast around Malta doubled as a dumping ground for segments of the population, with several cars littering the coastal seabed.

Paradise Bay is particularly vulnerable to sea litter since the flow of currents often brings in a lot of trash from the sea.

Local scuba diver Raniero Borg uses his Facebook page to raise awareness about various issues related to the sea around Malta.

He has recently helped organise monthly clean-ups together with Zibel and other NGOs like No to Plastic Malta.

Zibel is known for its clean-ups around the island and for various other initiatives, like its Seabins, which collect waste floating on the sea surface.

They also run a number of research and educational programmes aimed at reducing waste generated by Malta and restoring the country’s natural environment.

