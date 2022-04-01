Ix-Xiħa Director Defends ‘Artistic Freedom’ In Political Satire That Sees Daphne-Character Blown Up

The director behind a controversial political satire that sees a character based on Daphne Caruana Galizia blown up while quoting her final words has defended his work as a piece of “artistic freedom”.

“The script that was published is missing 20 pages. An elitist, right-wing community is trying to censor the work. I have received threats, my family has received threats and the cast has received threats, so much so that half of them have already dropped out,” Mario Philip Azzopardi told Lovin Malta.

Ix-Xiħa will premiere at the Manoel Theatre at the end of April. It is a political satire that sees the matriarch of a family disinherit her four children in favour of the family’s maid.

One of its characters, Jenny, is based on Caruana Galizia and in the climax of the play, she dies following an explosion.

Jenny’s final words before her death directly quotes a blogpost of the assassinated journalist wrote following the death of Dom Mintoff and her infamous last words “the situation is desperate”.

“Lkoll kemm intom. Aaaaaa qatta SRIEP mnejkin!!!!! tafu xi tfiser IL- VERITA??????!!!!!! Tfisser li IZzobb f’għoxx ommkom VERITA qiegħda hemm biss biex taqdi lill min għandu bżonnha, aaaaaa qatta stupidi u injoranti li ma tifmu xejn – araw f’liema SITWAZZJONI SE ĠĠIBUNA B’dawn il qatta veritajiet li qiegħdin hemm biss biex jiddefendu L-INJORANT ta għoxx il liba għajnejkom U li se tħalluh ifotti kollox grazzi għal injuranza spejtata li għandkom ħierġa minn sormkom. Jalla it-tfal tagħkom imutu kollha kemm huma bil-kanċer*. Kull fejn tħares, ħallelin biss. SITWAZZJONI DDISPRATA,” the play reads.

Jenny winds up in somewhere “worse than hell” after her death with her family dealing with the aftermath of her murder. “Blog, blog, blog” are the last words of the leaked play.

The inclusion has generated significant controversy from members of Malta’s artistic community, who are also calling for a boycott of Manoel Theatre and all its productions. However, Azzopardi has defended the work, insisting that he could never have done a political satire without referencing the journalist.

“Daphne always defended the right to offend and while people are offended about this piece, they never spoke out about the obscenities she wrote,” Azzopardi said when challenged on the decision to kill off the character.

“It is a satire of the entirety of Maltese political life and includes some stinging criticism of the Labour Party.”

“Where any of the people boycotting part of the Je Suis Charlie movement? Hypocrites.”

Azzopardi was clear that he had little problem with people criticising the content, but took umbrage with people calling for a boycott when they were yet to see the play or read the script. Azzopardi said he was prepared for a strong reaction, but did not envisage his play being leaked before it even hit the stage.

Journalist Manuel Delia leaked the play on 31st March and Azzopardi has said that he plans to sue over what he describes as a flagrant breach of copyright and a criminal offence.

The Ix-Xiħa script was referenced in the public inquiry linked to the assassination with Azzopardi launching a defence of satire when appearing before the board. And Azzopardi revealed that he demanded it to be performed at the Manoel Theatre, 30 minutes after the sitting ended.

“After ‘bureaucratic’ setbacks and disruptions, this tragicomedy will be shown to Maltese audiences without cuts and reservations at the Manoel Theatre,” a synopsis of the play reads.

​​The play will be performed during the end of April and the beginning of May.

*This is a misquote wrongly attributed to Caruana Galizia

