Jailed Degiorgio Brothers ‘Got Their Hands On A Mobile And Named A Judge They Thought Would Bail Them Out’

Vince Muscat, who has been convicted of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, has opened up on his time in prison with his suspected accomplices, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, making it clear that the Degiorgios had connections with extremely powerful people.

Firstly, Muscat (known as Il-Koħħu) testified that the Degiorgios were shocked when they ended up in prison, even though they had known in advance that they were going to be arrested in December 2017.

Responding to questions from the Degiorgios’ lawyer William Cuschieri and parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Muscat said that Alfred Degiorgio had told him the word on the street was that George would be arrested and that the other two would be questioned.

Muscat insisted he didn’t probe Degiorgio further because his accomplice told him they had influence with people in powerful positions.

When they were all arrested and sent to Kordin, the Degiorgios could “barely believe it”.

While in prison, the Degiorgios got their hands on a couple of mobile phones, which Alfred Degiorgio told Muscat were handed over by a friend known as ‘Il-Gandhi’.

Degiorgio told Muscat that he used one of the phones to call up murder middleman Melvin Theuma. Theuma said he wanted to visit them in prison, but Degiorgio refused.

One time, the three men were waiting for their lawyer when the Degiorgio brothers informed Muscat that they were about to get bailed out and would wait for (now retired) judge Antonio Mizzi to be on duty before filing the application.

He said the Degiorgios believed they had all it sorted out, and would have to pay €100,000 for bail, but were left bitterly disappointed when bail was refused.

Mizzi was actually one of several members of the judiciary who refused bail to the Degiorgios and has previously denied ever being approached by anyone about granting them bail.