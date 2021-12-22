Jaiteh Lamin: Gambian Community Are Saddened And Need Answers Over Amadou’s Ħal-Għaxaq Death
A migrant worker that was left for dead after being injured in a Mellieħa construction site has spoken of the pain the Gambian community is feeling after a Gambian worker died in a workplace accident yesterday.
“It’s a really sad story, I was shocked when I saw this, my friends saw it on the newspaper in Gambia… people were asking if it was on a construction site or not,” Lamin Jaiteh told Lovin Malta following the death of 46-year-old Amadou Sewaneh in Ħas-Saptan, near Ħal-Għaxaq.
Sewaneh is believed to have lost his life following an accident involving a cherry picker.
“It’s not easy – the Gambian community, here, in Italy, in Gambia, everyone was so sad about this, many of my friends are calling from Italy and Spain asking if I heard about the incident, if I knew him, but I don’t know him… but the death was reported in a newspaper in Gambia, and it’s online, and people are commenting on this a lot.”
After hearing the news, Jaiteh had trouble going to sleep last night.
“It was hard on me, it was traumatising to hear this story again, I was scared…” he said.
“It was hard for me to sleep last night, I was thinking about him, thinking, ‘man, it wasn’t supposed to be him’….
Jaiteh said it was more important than ever for the authorities to take action to ensure no more lives are lost.
“And it goes back to the lack of safety problem in Malta… I don’t know how this man ended up in the tragic situation, but the Maltese government has to do something with all these accidents… it is not easy, but it is very sad.”
