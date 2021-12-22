Jaiteh Lamin: Gambian Community Are Saddened And Need Answers Over Amadou’s Ħal-Għaxaq Death

A migrant worker that was left for dead after being injured in a Mellieħa construction site has spoken of the pain the Gambian community is feeling after a Gambian worker died in a workplace accident yesterday.

“It’s a really sad story, I was shocked when I saw this, my friends saw it on the newspaper in Gambia… people were asking if it was on a construction site or not,” Lamin Jaiteh told Lovin Malta following the death of 46-year-old Amadou Sewaneh in Ħas-Saptan, near Ħal-Għaxaq.

Sewaneh is believed to have lost his life following an accident involving a cherry picker.

“It’s not easy – the Gambian community, here, in Italy, in Gambia, everyone was so sad about this, many of my friends are calling from Italy and Spain asking if I heard about the incident, if I knew him, but I don’t know him… but the death was reported in a newspaper in Gambia, and it’s online, and people are commenting on this a lot.”