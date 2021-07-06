Jake Vella Reaches 60km In His 100km Marathon Swim Inspired By World Record Holder Neil Agius
One of Malta’s most inspirational youths is over halfway through a major endurance challenge that he’s taken on to raise money for charity.
Jake Vella is the young Maltese triathlete battling a rare condition called ROHHAD (Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Dysregulation) where his hormones cause him to be obese, no matter what he eats.
He cannot stop his body from gaining weight and became a triathlete in an attempt to keep his obesity at bay – and he’s now taking on a 100km swim inspired by ultra-endurance athlete Neil Agius.
He’s been keeping everyone updated on his major challenge, which is being cut down day by day as he literally goes the distance in an indoor pool across a number of sessions.
Vella is raising money for the Association for Abandoned Animals as well as raising awareness for Wave of Change Malta, Neil Agius’ campaign to reduce plastic pollution in the seas.
“Please donate to AAA because they need our help. Do not forget how many abandoned animals are on this island. We need to work together, by collecting every plastic and waste we see on the cities and on every place,” he said.
He also thanked his coaches Ebi Ebidanaid, Gianluca Tanti and Fabio Spiteri.
Neil Agius has inspired people all over Malta to break the mental barriers they set for themselves after he swam 52 hours straight across the Mediterranean.
Jake had previously called the man his “inspiration”.
Now, Jake’s literally getting into water as he continues to show the world that nothing will ever stop him from achieving his goals.
If you’d like to support Jake Vella in his worthy cause, you can follow him on his social media and donate to the below numbers:
