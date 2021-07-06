Jake Vella Reaches 60km In His 100km Marathon Swim Inspired By World Record Holder Neil Agius

One of Malta’s most inspirational youths is over halfway through a major endurance challenge that he’s taken on to raise money for charity.

Jake Vella is the young Maltese triathlete battling a rare condition called ROHHAD (Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Dysregulation) where his hormones cause him to be obese, no matter what he eats.

He cannot stop his body from gaining weight and became a triathlete in an attempt to keep his obesity at bay – and he’s now taking on a 100km swim inspired by ultra-endurance athlete Neil Agius.

He’s been keeping everyone updated on his major challenge, which is being cut down day by day as he literally goes the distance in an indoor pool across a number of sessions.