James Caterers Boss And Wife Seriously Injured In Late-Night Crash

James Barbara, the man behind catering giant James Caterers and his wife have been left seriously injured following a late-night crash in Żejtun.

A police statement revealed that 12.30am a 50-year-old man lost control of his Lamborghini Urus along Triq Bormla and collided with a residence. Malta Today later identified the individual as James Barbara.

An ambulance was quick on the scene and rushed the pair to hospital. Barbara was found to be suffering from grievous injuries while his wife, aged 45, is in a more serious condition.

A magisterial inquiry is underway and a police investigation has been opened.

