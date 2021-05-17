Jason Azzopardi And Carmelo Abela Tell Court There Will Be No Mediation As First Sitting In HSBC Libel Case Is Deferred 

Minister Carmelo Abela and Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi will not be making any attempt to reach an out-of-court agreement, in a libel case instituted by the minister against Azzopardi’s claims that he was involved in the botched 2010 HSBC heist.

The minister filed for defamation last month after Azzopardi uploaded a Facebook post in which he claimed that Abela had been promised €300,000 in exchange for providing the would-be robbers with security keys and insider information about the bank’s layout.

In his court application, as he has done publicly, the minister “categorically and absolutely” denied any involvement in the crime.

The first sitting in the case was scheduled to take place this morning. Azzopardi appeared in court, however, Abela’s lawyer Pawlu Lia informed the court that a deferral had been requested by Azzopardi’s lawyer, in order for him to have more time to file a reply.

Abela was not present in court for this morning’s sitting.

The court asked both parties whether any attempt would be made at mediation to which Lia replied that there was no chance of mediation in this case.

The court gave Azzopardi’s lawyer one week to file his reply and set a date for the next sitting.