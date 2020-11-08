Jason Azzopardi Asks Malta’s Standards Commissioner To Investigate 2017 Tel Aviv Trip

Jason Azzopardi has asked Malta’s Standards Commissioner to open up an investigation into a 2017 five day stay at the Hilton Hotel in Tel-Aviv, paid for by Tumas Group, the company owned by the assassination’s main suspect, Yorgen Fenech.

Azzopardi, who is a PN MP and the parte civile lawyer in the case, emailed Standards Commissioner George Hyzler following reports about the visit emerged on Illum.

Azzopardi’s request raises questions as to whether MPs and sitting cabinet members who have their own far more severe links to Fenech to do the same.

Recent reports have revealed the extent of Fenech and Tumas Group’s relationship with Malta’s top officials. MFSA Executive Chairman Joseph Cuschieri and MFSA official Edwina Licarii were suspended from their roles following revelations that the pair had gone on a Las Vegas trip with Fenech.

WhatsApp exchanges are also being laid bare. Fenech shared over 700 messages with Malta’s Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis between January 2019 and October 2019.

There are also roughly 800 messages between Fenech and former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s right-hand man, Keith Schembri, who remains under investigation for his potential role in the crime.

It has also been confirmed by inspectors that Muscat, Schembri, and Fenech had a shared WhatsApp group between themselves. Meanwhile, former PN Leader Adrian Delia has also been confirmed to have exchanged messages with the businessman.

There are also claims that Fenech could have potentially had an affair with one sitting cabinet member.

Azzopardi has so far confirmed the visit explaining it was an unsolicited payment from Ray Fenech. He insisted there was no wrongdoing and made it clear that he owned no obligation to Fenech upon his return.

Do you think an investigation should be opened into MPs’ links to Fenech? Comment below