Jason Azzopardi Calls Out Bernard Grech For Not Crediting Him For Anti-Corruption Bills

Former PN MP Jason Azzopardi has taken another dig at Bernard Grech, warning the Opposition Leader failed to adequately credit him for his work on a package of anti-corruption bills.

“I wrote these 12 bills by myself and it took 14 months of my life to carry out research and write them,” Azzopardi said today.

“They were presented in Parliament last January in the name of the Opposition, although I was never given credit or even mentioned a single time by those who prefer taking selfies with figolli and qagħaq tal-appostli.”

He confirmed with Lovin Malta that this was a reference to several newly-elected PN MPs who Grech had pushed during the election campaign.