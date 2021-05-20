Jason Azzopardi Challenges Minister Abela To Report Murder Suspect For Calumny For Shocking Heist Claim

“Yesterday, Abela announced that he found out that one of the Degiorgio brothers implicated him to the police in connection with the 2010 HSBC hold-up. Abela said this was a lie,” Azzopardi said.“Why didn’t he open criminal proceedings against Degiorgio for calumny then?”

Noting that lying to an authority with the sole intention of harming a third party is considered calumny by law, Azzopardi questioned why Abela hasn’t taken action against Degiorgio.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi has challenged OPM Minister Carmelo Abela to file a report against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Alfred Degiorgio for calumny after he implicated him in the infamous 2010 failed heist on HSBC’s headquarters.

The MP asked people to think how they would react if someone were to lie about them related to such a serious crime, particularly if they were a government minister.

“If you knew you were truly innocent, wouldn’t you take action against the liars?” he questioned.

“If Minister Abela opens these proceedings, he will be able to appear in court in front of Degiorgio.”

“Is something bothering him? This time in court, Degiorgio won’t be wearing a balaclava (for argument’s sake only).”

Yesterday, Abela was called in for police questioning after Degiorgio became the second person to name him in connection with the failed heist.

Vincent Muscat, who has been convicted for the murder and is facing trial for his role in the heist, is also reportedly ready to name Abela in return for a pardon.

Police have suspected from the start that the HSBC heist was an inside job, seeing as the robbers had somehow managed to gain electronic access into a sensitive area of the bank. At the time of the heist, Abela was a senior HSBC manager.

Abela has sued Azzopardi for libel after he named the minister in connection with the heist.