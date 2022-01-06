Jason Azzopardi Says Police Commissioner And Attorney General Should Be Jailed For ‘Treacherous’ Plea Deal
Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has said that police commissioner Angelo Gafa’ and Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg both deserve to be sent to prison for the plea deal granted to Darren ‘It Topo’ Debono for his role in the attempted 2010 heist on HSBC.
“Today, the Attorney General committed the greatest betrayal of the police force in history,” Azzopardi said.
“The police commissioner is still asleep, making a mockery out of the police force, which was betrayed and abandoned to protect two criminal Labour politicians. They both deserve to go to jail.”
Debono was charged with the attempted heist, which saw roughly 65 shots fired at police officers, along with Vince Muscat.
However, right before their trial was set to commence, Debono was granted a plea deal, turning him into a state witness, and was handed a 10-year prison sentence.
There has been very little indication on what sort of evidence he is ready to provide.
Vince Muscat, whose plea deal in the Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop murders had been published in full, had also requested a pardon in relation to the heist, pledging to reveal the identity of a sitting and former minister who he says were involved in the botched heist.
Muscat had named Chris Cardona as the former minister in a separate court case, and while he never mentioned the sitting minister so far, it is believed to be a reference to OPM Minister Carmelo Abela, who had worked at HSBC at the time of the heist.
Both Cardona and Abela have denied any involvement.
The Nationalist Party and activist group Repubblika have urged the Attorney General to clearly state why Debono was given a plea deal.
What do you make of the Attorney General’s decision?