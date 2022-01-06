Jason Azzopardi Says Police Commissioner And Attorney General Should Be Jailed For ‘Treacherous’ Plea Deal

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has said that police commissioner Angelo Gafa’ and Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg both deserve to be sent to prison for the plea deal granted to Darren ‘It Topo’ Debono for his role in the attempted 2010 heist on HSBC.

“Today, the Attorney General committed the greatest betrayal of the police force in history,” Azzopardi said.

“The police commissioner is still asleep, making a mockery out of the police force, which was betrayed and abandoned to protect two criminal Labour politicians. They both deserve to go to jail.”

Debono was charged with the attempted heist, which saw roughly 65 shots fired at police officers, along with Vince Muscat.