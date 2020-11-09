د . إAEDSRر . س

Jason Azzopardi Suspends Himself From PN Parliamentary Group In Wake Of Tel Aviv Revelations

Jason Azzopardi, MP and PN Spokesperson for Justice, has suspended himself from the Nationalist Party’s Parliamentary Group.

The self-suspension comes after he asked the Ethics, Discipline and Social Media Commission to investigate him in relation to new revelations that Tumas Group paid for a 2017 five day stay at the Hilton Hotel in Tel-Aviv.

Tumas Group is owned by Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination. Azzopardi is the lawyer for the Caruana Galizia family in the ongoing court case.

Azzopardi informed PN leader Bernard Grech of his decision in a meeting today, NET reported. He will now also be suspended from the PN’s shadow cabinet until the investigation is over.

