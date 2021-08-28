Jason Azzopardi Tells Police About ‘Bulgarian Paid €1,500 An Hour’ To Create Fake Websites As Newsbook Spoof Appears Online

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has written to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa to inform him about the identity of the person behind fake websites posing as the local press, which have appeared online in recent days.

This afternoon, a fake website purporting to be Newsbook.com.mt appeared online with another fake article about Azzopardi, a Nationalist MP and the Caruana Galizia family lawyer.

In a Facebook post, Azzopardi said he had written to Gafa to ask him to investigate this “criminal behaviour”.

“I also indicated to him in advance who is behind these fake websites that are being set up to discredit those fighting for truth and justice for Daphne,” Azzopardi said.

“My message to the brains behind this dirt: neither you, nor your coked-up accomplice, nor the Bulgarian IT expert you are paying €1,500 an hour to conjure up this dirt will scare or stop me.”