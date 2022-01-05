Jason Azzopardi Warns Konrad Mizzi: ‘You Are Going To Jail This Year And No Bag Of €500,000 In Cash Will Save You’

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has said he is “absolutely certain” that disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi will see the inside of a prison cell sometime this year.

“You are corrupt, Konrad Mizzi,” Azzopardi said. “You and [former Prime Minister] Joseph Muscat corrupted politics in an unprecedented manner. You raped the very essence and goal of politics.”

“You smeared politics through your greed. You gave all politicians a bad name, including those who see politics as a mission to give society a service.”

“Konrad Mizzi, you are going to jail. You won’t be alone but get ready to go to jail this year, 2022.”