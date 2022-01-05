Jason Azzopardi Warns Konrad Mizzi: ‘You Are Going To Jail This Year And No Bag Of €500,000 In Cash Will Save You’
Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has said he is “absolutely certain” that disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi will see the inside of a prison cell sometime this year.
“You are corrupt, Konrad Mizzi,” Azzopardi said. “You and [former Prime Minister] Joseph Muscat corrupted politics in an unprecedented manner. You raped the very essence and goal of politics.”
“You smeared politics through your greed. You gave all politicians a bad name, including those who see politics as a mission to give society a service.”
“Konrad Mizzi, you are going to jail. You won’t be alone but get ready to go to jail this year, 2022.”
“I am completely certain of what I am saying and no bag of €500K in cash will save you.”
Although he didn’t clarify what charges he expects Mizzi to be prosecuted with, Azzopardi made this declaration while sharing the news that the government had irregularly dished out €1.3 million to Vitals Global Healthcare, the former controversial concessionaire of three state hospitals.
An investigation by the National Audit Office uncovered that the government had backtracked on the contractual obligation imposed on VGH to incur costs like cleaning, security and support.
Mizzi, who was responsible for the project from its inception until his eventual resignation, was the one to sign off the favourable terms to VGH – only seeking Cabinet authorisation once the deal was already signed.
Meanwhile, dates of contractual milestones, which VGH missed regularly, were also changed without the approval of Cabinet.
What do you think of Azzopardi’s claim?