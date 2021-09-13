Jason Azzopardi Will Be Interviewed On Lovin Daily’s Debut 5.30pm Show Today
Outspoken Nationalist MP and lawyer for the Daphne Caruana Galizia family Jason Azzopardi will be appearing on the first episode of Lovin Daily’s evening show today.
Starting at 5.30pm this evening, Azzopardi will be joining the show as a special guest as Lovin Daily makes a major shift to a whole new studio and time slot.
The show will then begin broadcasting every Monday to Friday at 5.30pm.
Azzopardi has been at the centre of multiple pushes and stories surrounding good governance and corruption in Malta over the last few years, as well as facing the lawyers of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech in court.
The interview will be streamed live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook during Lovin Daily at 5.30pm – you can find the video by following this link.
Check out the new intro to the show below and let us know which guests you’d like to see on future episodes.
Catch the very first look at the new intro to Lovin Daily, starting Monday at 5.30pm 🙌
Posted by Lovin Malta on Friday, September 10, 2021
Tag someone who needs to tune in tonight