Jason Micallef’s Chapel Confrontation With Priest Over Greylisting Turns Doggy Day Care

This morning, Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef showed up at a Chapel in Mosta to confront Fr David Muscat. However, something changed and instead, he decided to get his daily steps in by taking his dog for their morning promenade. This attempted confrontation was a reaction to the priest’s Facebook post commending Malta’s recent greylisting after the Financial Action Task Force’s decision was publicised. “Tomorrow morning, we’ll sing a solemn hymn of ‘Te Deum Laudamus’ to thank Holy God. A time will be announced later,” Muscat said after the news of greylisting.

It’s safe to say that Micallef didn’t take too kindly to this. In fact, following Muscat’s controversial post, Micallef wrote that he will attend the mass to ask Muscat why he praised God for the greylisting. “Tomorrow at Speranza Chapel, Mosta, at 8 am.”

Dan David Muscat mill-Mosta. Ghad ghandu l-permess mill-Kurja tal-Arcisqof li jqaddes gewwa l-Kappella tal-Isperanza… Posted by Jason Micallef on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Despite the intimidating undertones, Micallef showed up at the alleged thanksgiving mass but failed to go through with his pledge to question Muscat – who has previously expressed his aversion to financial services and gaming industries. During Fr David’s proceedings, Micallef was seen rocking his One TV merch while watching the cleric from a distance but ultimately decided that he’d rather walk his dog than face the seemingly unpatriotic priest. However, before walking away, Micallef spoke to MaltaToday and pointed out that Fr David decided not to go ahead with the mass and instead served the morning rosary. “I have every right to express my view about a priest who said this mass, which it is not after all, would be a thanksgiving for Malta’s FATF greylisting. I think these Catholic worshippers, who might not see this priest on social media, should know this was a mass ‘against our own country.’ You can’t make up these things,” Micallef continued. Meanwhile, satirical journalism page Bis-Serjeta captured Micallef in a Facebook live, strolling around Mosta while Muscat’s voice was simply serving as background noise.

Jason retreats Posted by Bis-Serjetà on Wednesday, June 23, 2021