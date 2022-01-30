Jason Micallef Mocks Creative Director As ‘Cheap’ After Political Jab At Malta Film Awards

Last night’s Malta Film Awards saw some of the talent in Malta’s burgeoning film industry receive recognition for their work – though large parts of the island’s top names boycotted the event.

With the division between segments of Malta’s artistic and filmmaking scene already clear in the run up to the big event, many tuned in to the event regardless, which saw quite a number of government officials in house – with three ministers even taking the stage to give out the awards.

Former Strategy Director at the Arts Council Malta and leading creative in Malta’s art scene Toni Attard couldn’t help but comment in reference to how many politicians (and friends) were attending the event: “If you’ve ever been to the maċina or Mile End, there’s a good chance you were at the Mediterranean Conference Centre tonight. If you’ve made a film or two, there’s a good chance you stayed at home.”

His comments come as key filmmakers boycotted the event over what they see as a misuse of funds; the one-night awards ceremony is believed to have cost at least €400,000, while the entire annual budget for the Screen Malta Film Fund is €600,000.

Soon enough, Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef – one of the presenters who delivered an award during last night’s show – reacted to Attard’s comment, calling him “cheap and divisive in the cultural sector of our country. A sector that you think you have some monopoly over as that’s what you’ve become used to under years of Nationalist administrations.”

“You decide for yourself and your closed circle of friends. The best part is, you are one of those who sucked funding over the last five years and you continue to suck without any shame.”